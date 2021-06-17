Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Locked-out Reliance workers want better benefits

By Kayla Karim Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 6:30 pm
Locked-out Reliance workers picket outside its Kingston location. View image in full screen
Locked-out Reliance workers picket outside its Kingston location. Kayla Karim/Global News

It’s now been a month since more than 800 Reliance Home Comfort technicians were locked out by their employer. But the workers are getting support from other unions.

The employees, members of Unifor, work at 13 Ontario locations including Kingston. They were locked out in early May in a contract dispute with the company.

Read more: Employees with Reliance Home Comfort locked out as of May 13, union says

The HVAC workers have been picketing at the Kingston office on Development Drive.

Picket captain Jake Miller says employees have been providing services throughout the pandemic and they are simply requesting minimal increases in employee benefits.

“We want better cost to our benefits, benefits are very expensive,” Miller said. “We also want better pension … we want the company to contribute more than two per cent to our RRSP. Wages are fair — we aren’t asking for more money — we’re just asking for things that aren’t going to cost the company a lot of money.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Unifor, Canadian Medical Association presidents on the importance of paid sick leave' Unifor, Canadian Medical Association presidents on the importance of paid sick leave
Unifor, Canadian Medical Association presidents on the importance of paid sick leave – Apr 8, 2021

According to Paul Gyarmati, vice-president of Reliance Home Comfort for Western Canada, a tentative agreement was reached in March, but it was not ratified by the membership.

“This is disappointing news and we do not know why the members did not ratify the Agreement. In our view, it is a fair agreement which included significant wage increases and benefit improvements. Reliance continued to bargain with Unifor this week, but an Agreement has not been finalized,” Gyarmati said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagUnifor tagUnion taglabour dispute tagpicketing tagReliance tagLocked out tagReliance Home Comfort tagUnion dispute tagHVAC workers tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers