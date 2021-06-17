N.B. reports 4 new COVID-19 cases as some Canadian travellers now welcomed

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the first day of Phase 2 of the province’s COVID-19 reopening plan.

Under this phase, provincial borders are open to all Atlantic Canadian provinces, as well as to the rest of the country for people with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, without the need to self-isolate.

Atlantic Canadians won’t need to register for travel, but those from the rest of Canada will.

Canadians who do not have their first shot are still able to enter the province, but they will have to self-isolate and get tested during their isolation.

Three of the new cases reported Thursday were in Zone 3, the Fredericton region, and involve a person aged 19 or younger, a person in their 50s and a person in their 60s.

The last case is in Zone 6, the Bathurst region, involving a person in their 60s.

All cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

There are currently 61 active cases in the province. Six people are in hospital, including two in intensive care.

According to the provincial dashboard, 75.7 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 14.2 per cent have received their second dose.

New Brunswickers encouraged to book second shot

The province is expected to reach Phase 3 of the reopening plan, or the green stage, by Aug. 2, as long as 75 per cent of people aged 12 and up have received their second dose.

Premier Blaine Higgs hinted on Wednesday that this phase could be reached sooner than expected if enough people get the shot.

In a news release, the province encouraged New Brunswickers to book their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able to.

Currently, everyone who received their first dose before May 1 is eligible to book an appointment for their second dose through a participating pharmacy or at a Vitalité or Horizon health network clinic.

And beginning Monday, all New Brunswickers who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book an appointment for their second dose, provided there are at least 28 days between each one.