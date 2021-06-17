SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

B.C. health officials to hold live Thursday COVID-19 briefing

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 3:11 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age
WATCH: Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey on the latest COVID-19 vaccinations by age and how the province is looking for first and second doses.

British Columbia health officials are scheduled to provide their latest update on the province’s COVID-19 response at 3 p.m. PT, Thursday.

It will be the first time since March 2020 that provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix have held an in-person briefing with media.

Global News will carry the event live in this story, on our Facebook page and on BC1.

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. reports four new deaths, 113 new cases amid Step 2 reopening

Earlier Thursday, Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside said the province was planning for a “near-normal” return to school for elementary and secondary students in September.

Under that plan, B.C. schools would drop the “learning cohort” model and resume many extracurricular activities that were cancelled in 2020-21.

As of Wednesday, more than 67 per cent of all British Columbians had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 14 per cent had received two doses.

The province’s average for daily new cases fell to 119, and the number of active cases in B.C. sat at a level last seen in mid-October.

Click to play video: 'Surrey Teachers’ Association on return to school plans' Surrey Teachers’ Association on return to school plans
Surrey Teachers’ Association on return to school plans
