SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lower Mainland construction workers offered COVID-19 vaccine ‘fast lane’

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 3:30 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age' B.C. COVID-19 vaccination rates by age
Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey on the latest COVID-19 vaccinations by age and how the province is looking for first and second doses.

Construction workers in B.C.’s Lower Mainland will now have access to a COVID-19 vaccine “fast lane.”

The BC Construction Association announced the measure Thursday, which will apply to workers in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

Read more: From babies to bridge crossings, a data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.

The plan will allow construction workers to get first doses of vaccine as walk-ins at preset times and locations, without registering ahead of time.

“Our workforce has done a phenomenal job of keeping safe during pandemic, and that after a long day on the jobsite it can be hard to prioritize getting your vaccine scheduled when you get home,” BCCA president Chris Atchison said in a media release.

Click to play video: 'A data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.' A data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.
A data dive into how COVID-19 changed B.C.

The locations are the Italian Cultural Centre in Vancouver, the Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby and the Abbotsford Ag Rec, with clinics operating between 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on June 24, 25 and 30 and July 8 and 9.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The association said it chose locations in areas with a high density of construction sites and workers, and chose end-of-week and end-of-day timeslots to make it easier for workers to drop in on their way home.

Read more: COVID-19 — B.C. reports four new deaths, 113 new cases amid Step 2 reopening

Government ID and a provincial health number aren’t needed, but will speed up the process, the BCCA said.

However, workers will need to bring their hard hat, site access card or construction ID.

The BCCA said clinics on Vancouver Island and in B.C.’s north and Southern Interior have yet to be confirmed.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers