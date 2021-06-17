Police investigating high-end vehicle thefts in Hamilton arranged through online posts

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are alerting residents of several recent high-end vehicle thefts connected with sellers posts on mainstream websites.

Investigators say in three incidents, the suspects used ads on Auto Trader, Kijiji and Facebook to make arrangements with sellers to view vehicles.

During the prospective transactions, the suspects waited for an opportunity to get into the vehicles alone and drove away.

Detectives believe two men may be involved in the three robberies and have released surveillance images of the pair.

#HamOnt, can you identify these two suspects who have been involved in a high-end car theft over the last few months?? READ MORE:https://t.co/SVmS26rsdA — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) June 17, 2021

Police are suggesting buyers take a number of precautions when selling or purchasing a used vehicle online. The recommendations include:

Meet in a public place during daylight hours

Speak with the seller ahead of time to establish a plan, method of payment, route to test drive

Bring a friend

Bring your phone and turn on your location tracking on your device

Ensure your meeting spot is surrounded by populated roads, avoid highways

Should a suspect flee, do not take a risk and attempt to stop the vehicle

Anyone with information on the suspects in the recent thefts can reach out to investigators through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.