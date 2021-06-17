Interior Health says second doses of COVID-19 vaccine accelerating

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Interior Health Authority (IHA), its #journey2immunity COVID-19 vaccination campaign is accelerating throughout the region.

In a news release Thursday issued morning, the health agency said there have been about 675,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered across the health region to date.

IHA added that more doses are on the way as drop-in hours expand and mobile immunization clinics travel across the Interior.

“I want to thank the hundreds of thousands of people who have visited our immunization clinics,” said IHA president and CEO Susan Brown. “We appreciate your ongoing support as more people become eligible for second doses, we will keep clinics running as smoothly as possible to get everyone fully immunized.”

IHA said it is constantly reviewing and adjusting clinic capacity, including adding more appointments where needed.

“For anyone who has not yet had their first dose, it is not too late,” Brown said. “You can register and make an appointment to get your vaccine, and in many communities, there is also drop-in access available to make it as easy as possible.”

The Interior’s vaccine rollout is a co-ordinated effort between Interior Health and the First Nations Health Authority.

According to IHA, immunizers across the region have delivered 520,998 first doses to date and 154,848 second doses for a total of 675,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

There are three ways to register for COVID-19 vaccine notifications:

1. Online by visiting the provincial website.

2. By phone: 1-833-838-2323.

3. In person at a Service B.C. office listed on the province’s website.

Interior Health has clinic schedules and mobile clinic dates in rural and remote communities, as well as a list of COVID-19 vaccination clinics and other resources, available on its website.

