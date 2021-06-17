Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Street, taken to hospital: Regina police

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Albert Street North Wednesday.
Police say the incident happened sometime before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Albert Street North and Sixth Avenue North.
The woman was taken to hospital by emergency medical services (EMS). Police did not provide further details surrounding the event or her injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
More to come.
