Canada

Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Albert Street, taken to hospital: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 12:26 pm
Initial investigation indicates a woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Albert Street North and Sixth Ave North, police say. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service is investigating after a woman pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Albert Street North Wednesday.

Pedestrian dies from collision involving semi-truck in Regina's east end, police say

Police say the incident happened sometime before 7:45 p.m. at the intersection of Albert Street North and Sixth Avenue North.

The woman was taken to hospital by emergency medical services (EMS). Police did not provide further details surrounding the event or her injuries.

Pedestrian in stable condition after being hit by Regina police vehicle

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

More to come.

