Crime

Arrest made after altercation involving knife in Lindsay: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 10:27 am
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an altercation involving a knife. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay made an arrest following an altercation involving a knife. Global News Peterborough file

A Minden, Ont., resident faces charges following an altercation involving a knife in Lindsay on Wednesday evening.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Kent Street East area regarding an altercation involving a knife.

Read more: Police investigate 2 break and enters at St. Peter Street businesses in Lindsay

Police learned that during an argument over alleged stolen property, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at another individual.

The accused fled the area prior to police arrival but officers quickly found the suspect hiding a short distance away.

Ashley Young, 31, of Minden, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.

Young was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 22.

