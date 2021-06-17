Arrest made after altercation involving knife in Lindsay: police

A Minden, Ont., resident faces charges following an altercation involving a knife in Lindsay on Wednesday evening.
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 6:13 p.m., officers were called to the Kent Street East area regarding an altercation involving a knife.
Police learned that during an argument over alleged stolen property, the accused allegedly pulled out a knife and pointed it at another individual.
The accused fled the area prior to police arrival but officers quickly found the suspect hiding a short distance away.
Ashley Young, 31, of Minden, was arrested and charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with probation.
Young was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on July 22.
