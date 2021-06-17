Man arrested for breaking windows of homes in Peterborough’s southeast end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Whitby man is facing mischief charges after reportedly breaking windows of homes in Peterborough’s southeast end on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Peterborough Police Service officers received reports from residents that a man in the area of River and Bensfort roads was breaking windows on homes.

The man was also allegedly checking the doors of vehicles and backyard sheds.

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect.

Darryl Boneham, 42, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 6.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peterborough Police Service would like to thank the residents who called 911,” police stated Thursday.