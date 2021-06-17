Menu

Crime

Man arrested for breaking windows of homes in Peterborough’s southeast end: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted June 17, 2021 9:26 am
A man from Whitby is accused of breaking windows of homes in Peterborough's southeast end on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
A man from Whitby is accused of breaking windows of homes in Peterborough's southeast end on Wednesday evening. Peterborough Police Service

A Whitby man is facing mischief charges after reportedly breaking windows of homes in Peterborough’s southeast end on Wednesday evening.

Around 7 p.m. Peterborough Police Service officers received reports from residents that a man in the area of River and Bensfort roads was breaking windows on homes.

The man was also allegedly checking the doors of vehicles and backyard sheds.

Peterborough woman arrested following Hunter Street West crash, nearby break-in: police

Officers arrived on scene and located the suspect.

Darryl Boneham, 42, of Whitby, was arrested and charged with mischief under $5,000.

He was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on July 6.

“Peterborough Police Service would like to thank the residents who called 911,” police stated Thursday.

