Young Ellie White loses battle with leukemia, passes away Tuesday

Ellie White, the young Montrealer whose cancer fight was followed by thousands, has passed away.

White lost her fight to leukemia on Tuesday.

Her mother, Amanda Sokoloff, made the tragic announcement on the Facebook page, “Helping Hands for Ellie.”

“Ellie passed away. Our hearts are broken,” Sokoloff said Wednesday.

In early December 2018, Ellie was diagnosed with AML Leukemia, a rare and severe form of cancer.

The young girl was isolated in a hospital room for intensive treatments for several months.

Her story is well known as the family rallied for bone marrow donors via a massive swabbing campaign known as “Swab for Ellie.”

Ellie’s efforts caused a spike in Héma Québec’s donor registrations and caught the attention of a former Habs defenceman, P.K. Subban.

The search and efforts were successful and a donor was found but the cancer sadly returned.

On Thursday, a funeral will be held at Paperman & Sons.

A private shiva is scheduled from Thursday until June 23.