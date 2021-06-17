London to hold emergency training exercise near Labatt Brewery on Thursday

If you live near the Labatt Brewery and hear sirens on Thursday morning, there’s no need to call 911.

That’s the message from the city of London, along with community partners and first responders, as they hold an emergency field exercise from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. in and around the brewery and Harris Park.

The exercise will be used to test the Labatt Emergency Notification Siren, as well as elements of the city’s emergency planning in the areas of preparedness, response and recovery.

The City of London, Police, Fire, local paramedics and Labatt Brewery are all taking part in the training, along with their hazmat teams and emergency vehicles.

Officials are warning residents that the Emergency Notification Siren will go on for approximately three minutes between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Thursday.

Residents living within two kilometres of Labatt Brewery will hear the siren. If you have pets who are sensitive to noise, you might want to make sure they’re inside during that time.

Members of the public are asked not to call 911 for activities related to the emergency exercise, but residents in need of emergency assistance for any other reason should continue to call 911.