4 injured, 2 critically, after police say transport track crashed into sedan in Vaughan

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been injured, two critically, after York Regional Police say a transport truck crashed into a car in Vaughan Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Huntington Road and Zenway Boulevard, east of Highway 50, just before 7:30 p.m.

A York Region Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News two patients were taken to a local trauma centre while two other people were treated at the scene of the collision.

Although the specific circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear, a police spokesperson said a transport truck rammed into a sedan and forced it into another transport truck before it hit a pole.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers closed the intersection for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.

It’s not clear what, if any charges, might be laid in connection with the collision.

New Huntington will be closed for at least 2 plus more hours for investigation – injuries are critical

LD https://t.co/oVmy8gCYb7 — York Regional Police (@YRP) June 17, 2021