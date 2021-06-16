4 injured, 2 critically, after police say transport track crashed into sedan in Vaughan

Four people have been injured, two critically, after York Regional Police say a transport truck crashed into a car in Vaughan Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to the intersection of New Huntington Road and Zenway Boulevard, east of Highway 50, just before 7:30 p.m.
A York Region Paramedic Services spokesperson told Global News two patients were taken to a local trauma centre while two other people were treated at the scene of the collision.
Although the specific circumstances leading up to the crash weren’t immediately clear, a police spokesperson said a transport truck rammed into a sedan and forced it into another transport truck before it hit a pole.
Officers closed the intersection for several hours as investigators gathered evidence.
It’s not clear what, if any charges, might be laid in connection with the collision.
