Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP

RCMP say a homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous — and possibly in possession of gear resembling that used by police — was spotted in Lockport Tuesday.
In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, police said Eric Paul Wildman, 34, was seen in the Lockport area Tuesday evening.
They say he was driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox and seen heading east on Highway 44.
Police warn not to approach Wildman and to call 911 immediately if he or his vehicle is spotted.
Wildman is wanted in the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, who was last seen leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements on June 7.
Police say the 40-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and a warrant has been issued for Wildman’s arrest.
Mounties warn that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched WIldman’s truck on Sunday.
They also found a significant number of firearms and ammunition in the truck.
Wildman had previously last been seen in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area, but Mounties have said they are searching throughout southern Manitoba.
Police have already said they believe Wildman may be driving a charcoal grey 2020 Chevy Equinox, with the Manitoba licence plate KGE 368.
They also released new photos of Wildman Wednesday, taken by a security camera at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Panet Road in Winnipeg on June 11.
RCMP say Wildman was caught on camera in the Lowe’s at 6:41 p.m. before he was seen leaving around 6:55 p.m. They say Wildman took a cab to the Winnipeg International Airport where he entered the terminal and rented the Chevy Equinox at 7:25 p.m.
He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt, a white camouflage ball cap and a surgical mask in the photos released Wednesday.
Police are asking Manitobans not to approach Wildman and to call 911 if he’s spotted, or the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551 with information.
