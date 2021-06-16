Manitoba homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous spotted in Lockport: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a homicide suspect feared armed and dangerous — and possibly in possession of gear resembling that used by police — was spotted in Lockport Tuesday.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, police said Eric Paul Wildman, 34, was seen in the Lockport area Tuesday evening.

They say he was driving a grey 2020 Chevy Equinox and seen heading east on Highway 44.

Police warn not to approach Wildman and to call 911 immediately if he or his vehicle is spotted.

SIGHTING- Eric Wildman was seen the evening of June 15 in the Lockport area. He was driving the grey 2020 Chevy Equinox & was last seen heading east on Highway 44. DO NOT APPROACH, he is considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you see him or the vehicle call police immediately. pic.twitter.com/EBpBiPEKyW — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Wildman is wanted in the disappearance of Clifford Joseph, who was last seen leaving his home in the RM of St. Clements on June 7.

Police say the 40-year-old’s disappearance is being investigated as a homicide and a warrant has been issued for Wildman’s arrest.

Mounties warn that officers found police tactical equipment, patches and other items resembling officer uniforms when they searched WIldman’s truck on Sunday.

They also found a significant number of firearms and ammunition in the truck.

Wildman had previously last been seen in Winnipeg’s East Kildonan area, but Mounties have said they are searching throughout southern Manitoba.

Police have already said they believe Wildman may be driving a charcoal grey 2020 Chevy Equinox, with the Manitoba licence plate KGE 368.

#rcmpmb releasing photos from June 11 of Eric Wildman at Lowe’s on Panet Rd before taking a cab to Wpg Int’l Airport where he enters the terminal & rents the 2020 Chevy Equinox. He was wearing shorts, t-shirt, white camo ball cap & surgical mask. Have info? Call 911 immediately pic.twitter.com/POMIILJMRj — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) June 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

They also released new photos of Wildman Wednesday, taken by a security camera at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store on Panet Road in Winnipeg on June 11.

RCMP say Wildman was caught on camera in the Lowe’s at 6:41 p.m. before he was seen leaving around 6:55 p.m. They say Wildman took a cab to the Winnipeg International Airport where he entered the terminal and rented the Chevy Equinox at 7:25 p.m.

He was wearing shorts, a T-shirt, a white camouflage ball cap and a surgical mask in the photos released Wednesday.

Police are asking Manitobans not to approach Wildman and to call 911 if he’s spotted, or the RCMP tip line at 431-489-8551 with information.

1:20 Search for homicide suspect continues Search for homicide suspect continues