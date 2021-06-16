Menu

Health

Seven COVID-19 deaths reported in Manitoba Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 2:16 pm
COVID-19 vaccines. View image in full screen
COVID-19 vaccines. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Seven more people with COVID-19 have died in Manitoba, public health officials reported Wednesday.

Four of the deaths — a woman in her 40s, a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s, and a woman in her 80s, all from Winnipeg — are linked to the Alpha variant of concern first identified in the U.K.

The three other people who died were from the Southern Health-Santé Sud region, and all were in their 70s or 80s.

Read more: Manitoba aiming to open 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccination to everyone by next week

The number of COVID-19 deaths in the province since the beginning of the pandemic is now 1,111.

As of Wednesday morning, the net-new number of cases in Manitoba is 143, the majority (80 cases) of which are in the Winnipeg region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 9.7 per cent provincially and 9.2 per cent in Winnipeg.

Click to play video: 'Westman pharmacy on vaccine rollout' Westman pharmacy on vaccine rollout
Westman pharmacy on vaccine rollout
