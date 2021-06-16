Court hearing for wealthy B.C. couple accused of jumping vaccine queue in the Yukon

Send this page to someone via email

A wealthy Vancouver couple, accused of jumping the queue to get their COVID-19 vaccine, is expected in court Wednesday.

Rod and Ekaterina Baker were due in court Tuesday in the Yukon but the matter has now been put over until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

In January, the Bakers allegedly travelled to the remote community of Beaver Creek in a private plane and misrepresented themselves to get their first doses.

They had reportedly ignored the territory’s 14-day mandatory quarantine rules upon arrival and were eventually fined $575 each and charged under Yukon’s Civil Emergency Measures Act.

Rod Baker also subsequently stepped down as president and chief executive of Great Canadian Gaming.

The White River First Nation says the Bakers have never apologized for their actions, calling their behaviour “callous and irresponsible.”

The First Nation also says a fine without additional punishment would not be adequate for what they did.

“The Bakers acted knowingly because they felt entitled to do so. The courts cannot let the fact that time has passed cloud the seriousness of their offence to our community and to the rest of the Yukon,” said White River First Nation Chief Bessie Chassé in a release.

“All eyes are on the Yukon Government and the courts to fulfill their duty to all Yukoners to protect and serve. We demand that the Yukon Government and the courts not reward the Bakers for their self-centred actions. Issuing a fine to the entitled elite, without additional punishment, would have little to no effect. It would not send a sufficient message to others who may choose to behave in this fashion in the future.”

