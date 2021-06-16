COVID-19: Peterborough, Cobourg hospitals ease visitor policy restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Some visitor policy restrictions were eased at hospitals in Peterborough and Cobourg beginning Wednesday.

Both hospitals said the easing of visiting restrictions comes as they see a decrease in COVID-19 activity both in the hospital and in their respective communities. Most restrictions have been in place since January.

At Peterborough Regional Health Centre, the following changes took effect:

Return to alternate day/alternate unit visits for patients who are currently permitted once-per-week visits.

Designated essential caregivers will be permitted to switch out during the same day in critical care. Caregivers will continue to be screened at public entrances and wear a mask at all times.

Visiting hours for inpatients on general hospital units will continue from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., subject to additional restrictions in each area outline on the hospital’s website.

PRHC continues to strongly encourage the use of its Virtual Visiting program to support ongoing family presence while helping to keep our patients, staff and the community safe. For more information about booking a visit through this program, call 705-876-5815 or email virtualvisits@prhc.on.ca.

Northumberland Hills Hospital

At Cobourg’s Northumberland Hills Hospital, in-person visiting hours for inpatient units will return to 12-hour intervals — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Other policies:

Visiting hours within the emergency department will be open 24 hours/day. Visitors will continue to be on hold for any patient in a COVID-19 ‘hot zone’ (i.e. confirmed or presumed positive for COVID-19).

Maximum of one visitor/essential caregivers per patient per day on inpatient units or per visit (for the emergency department) with exceptions, at the discretion of the care team, for palliative/end-of-life patients permitted.

Obstetrical patients will be permitted to have a primary partner and labour coach if desired.

All visitors will continue to be required to sign in and document their contact information for purposes of contact tracing. Visitors who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 must pass the screening process and will be expected to follow all required infection prevention and control practices within the hospital.

Virtual visiting is available Monday through Friday. To book an appointment, contact the hospital’s Virtual Visiting Team at 905-372-6811 ext. 3146 or send an email to virtualconnections@nhh.ca

