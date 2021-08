Send this page to someone via email

The Steveston–Richmond East electoral district is located in B.C.’s Lower Mainland, covering part of the City of Richmond and bordering the Fraser River.

Conservative Kenny Chiu was elected to represent it in 2019, defeating Liberal incumbent Joe Peschisolido with 41.7 per cent of the vote.

Tagalog, Punjabi, Cantonese and Mandarin are the most popular mother tongues in the riding after English.

