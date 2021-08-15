Canada election: South Surrey–White Rock

The South Surrey–White Rock riding is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and borders the United States.
Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay was elected to the seat in 2019 with almost 42 per cent of the vote. She first ran for the riding in a 2017 byelection, but lost.
She had previously served as MP of the former Delta–Richmond East riding from 2011 until 2015.
Immigrants make up 30 per cent of the riding’s population, with almost 60 per cent of recent immigrants coming from China.
