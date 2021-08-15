SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada election: South Surrey–White Rock

By Jessica Maxwell Global News
Posted August 15, 2021 12:03 pm
Boundaries for the federal electoral district of South Surrey-White Rock. View image in full screen
Boundaries for the federal electoral district of South Surrey-White Rock. Elections Canada

The South Surrey–White Rock riding is in B.C.’s Lower Mainland and borders the United States.

Conservative Kerry-Lynne Findlay was elected to the seat in 2019 with almost 42 per cent of the vote. She first ran for the riding in a 2017 byelection, but lost.

She had previously served as MP of the former Delta–Richmond East riding from 2011 until 2015.

Immigrants make up 30 per cent of the riding’s population, with almost 60 per cent of recent immigrants coming from China.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

