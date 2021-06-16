SQ police search and seizure operation breaks up online cannabis ring

Police from the Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) in partnership with the SPVM have thwarted a suspected online cannabis drug smuggling ring.
Provincial police raided 16 buildings Wednesday morning, including residences and vehicles, in what officials are calling a drug trafficking ring selling cannabis online.
The multiple search and seizures spanned a larger territory, stretching from the Island of Montreal to the South Shore and St-Lazare.
Police say a significant marijuana grow op was targeted and dismantled by investigators on Chemin St-Louis in the off-island suburb.
More than 150 officers have been involved in the investigation since it was launched in February 2020, SQ spokesperson Sgt. Audrey-Anne Bilodeau said.
Wednesday’s search aims at gathering evidence and seizing material useful to demonstrate the involvement of suspects in the criminal organization, Bilodeau said.
No arrests were made but Bilodeau said dozens of suspects were met by police.
It is still unknown how large of a scope the online operation had but Bilodeau estimates more than $1 million in illegal sales of cannabis were made in the past year.
In light of the recent crackdown, SQ officials say suspicious bank accounts have been frozen and certain buildings belonging to persons of interest have since been seized.
