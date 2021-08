Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. riding of South Okanagan–West Kootenay covers Castlegar, Slocan, Nakusp, Penticton, Oliver and Osoyoos. It borders on the United States.

The NDP’s Richard Cannings was first elected in 2015 with 37.3 per cent of the vote. He ran again in 2019 and won in a tight race against Conservative Helena Konanz with just 796 more votes.

The Liberals’ Connie Denesiuk was third.

Advertisement