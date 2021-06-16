Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Feds give $12M to Ottawa airport for LRT station, COVID-19 recovery

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 10:32 am
A rendering of the planned light-rail transit station at the Ottawa International Airport. View image in full screen
A rendering of the planned light-rail transit station at the Ottawa International Airport. City of Ottawa

The federal government is providing COVID-19 financial relief to the hard-hit Ottawa International Airport, including a top-up to pay for a planned light-rail transit station at the travel hub.

Omar Alghabra, the Minister of Transport, announced Wednesday that the feds will contribute $6.4 million from the government’s Airport Critical Infrastructure Program to help cover costs for Ottawa’s airport LRT station.

The total cost of the station, already under construction as part of the Stage 2 LRT in the city, is pegged at $16.9 million.

The second stage of Ottawa’s LRT is scheduled for completion in August 2022, though the contractor SNC-Lavalin has signalled possible delays in delivering the project.

Read more: Ottawa watching summer construction season to gauge possible LRT delays

Story continues below advertisement

The feds will also provide $5.69 million from the Airport Relief Fund to help YOW bounce back from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Stories

The airport has been closed off to international flights for much of the pandemic with steep declines in domestic traffic as well.

Transport Canada’s Airport Relief Fund, launched in May, has set aside $64.8 million in spending for airports that had 2019 revenue of less than $250 million.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton airport working to attract lost international flights' Edmonton airport working to attract lost international flights
Edmonton airport working to attract lost international flights – Jun 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Transport Canada tagOTtawa LRT tagottawa light rail tagStage 2 LRT tagOttawa Airport tagOttawa International Airport tagAirport Relief Fund tagcanada airport relief tagAirport Critical Infrastructure Program tagMacdonald-Cartier Airport tagOttawa airport LRT tagOttawa airport support tagYOW tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers