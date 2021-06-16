Tow truck driver hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary suffers serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

A tow truck driver was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a car near Deerfoot City.

Police said the driver was outside of their vehicle on 11 Street Northeast between 55 and 57 Avenue Northeast when he was struck just before 6 a.m.

Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

EMS said the driver of another vehicle involved was taken to hospital as a precaution.

