Tow truck driver hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary suffers serious injuries

A tow truck driver was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a car near Deerfoot City.
Police said the driver was outside of their vehicle on 11 Street Northeast between 55 and 57 Avenue Northeast when he was struck just before 6 a.m.
Trending Stories
Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.
EMS said the driver of another vehicle involved was taken to hospital as a precaution.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments