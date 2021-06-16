Menu

Traffic

Tow truck driver hit by vehicle in northeast Calgary suffers serious injuries

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 10:08 am
Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash involving a tow truck driver on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary emergency crews respond to a crash involving a tow truck driver on Wednesday, June 16, 2021. Global News

A tow truck driver was rushed to hospital on Wednesday after being hit by a car near Deerfoot City.

Police said the driver was outside of their vehicle on 11 Street Northeast between 55 and 57 Avenue Northeast when he was struck just before 6 a.m.

Trending Stories

Paramedics transported the victim to the Foothills Medical Centre in serious condition.

EMS said the driver of another vehicle involved was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Calgary Police Service tagCrash tagCalgary Police tagCalgary Traffic tagFoothills Medical Centre tagCalgary Crash tagTow Truck tagTow Truck Driver tagTow truck driver hit tag

