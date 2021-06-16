Family and friends concerned for missing Calgary man Joseph Saks

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

Joseph Saks, 38, was last seen in the community of Queensland at 5 p.m. on June 13.

Police said his family reported him missing on Tuesday after becoming concerned for his welfare.

Saks is described as five foot eleven inches tall and approximately 230 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. Saks also has a three-inch scar behind his right ear and a scar on his left knee. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers with socks.

Saks drives a black 1997 Pontiac Sunfire with Alberta licence plate BHV 8242.

Anyone with information on Saks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.