Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Family and friends concerned for missing Calgary man Joseph Saks

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted June 16, 2021 10:43 am
Joseph Saks, 38, was last seen in the community of Queensland at 5 p.m. on June 13. View image in full screen
Joseph Saks, 38, was last seen in the community of Queensland at 5 p.m. on June 13. Global News

Calgary police are looking for a man who hasn’t been seen since Sunday night.

Joseph Saks, 38, was last seen in the community of Queensland at 5 p.m. on June 13.

Read more: Calgary police need help to identify suspect in teen sexual assault

Police said his family reported him missing on Tuesday after becoming concerned for his welfare.

Trending Stories

Saks is described as five foot eleven inches tall and approximately 230 pounds. He has blue eyes, grey hair and a grey beard. Saks also has a three-inch scar behind his right ear and a scar on his left knee. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, shorts and sneakers with socks.

Saks drives a black 1997 Pontiac Sunfire with Alberta licence plate BHV 8242.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Mother, kids verbally accosted in downtown Calgary in hate-motivated incident: police

Anyone with information on Saks’ whereabouts is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagmissing person tagQueensland tagCalgary missing tagCalgary missing person tagCalgary Queensland tagmissing person Calgary tagJoseph Saks tagJoseph Saks missing tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers