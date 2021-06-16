Nurses union reaches agreement-in-principle with Quebec

Send this page to someone via email

There has been another important breakthrough in negotiations with the public sector in Quebec.

The Fédération Interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) has reached an agreement-in-principle with the provincial government.

The FIQ’s delegates gave the green light to the deal on Tuesday evening during an online meeting.

The organization represents 76,000 nurses, nursing assistants and respiratory therapists — the vast majority of healthcare professionals in Quebec.

The agreement-in-principle touches upon working conditions, such as job creation and overtime as well as wages and a regional gap in salaries.

The deal will be submitted to members of the union next week for approval.

