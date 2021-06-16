Still no winners for $70M Lotto Max jackpot, prize pool continues to climb

Send this page to someone via email

The total prize pool for Lotto Max continues to climb as there were no winners of the $70-million Lotto Max jackpot on Tuesday night.

While no one took home the grand prize, 42 of the 64 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million were won.

Twenty of those tickets were sold in Ontario with $1 million winners being sold in Brampton (2), Willowdale, Mississauga, Vaughan, Richmond Hill, Burlington, Halton Region, Niagara Region, the Parry Sound/Nipissing area, Kenora/Rainy River area and Renfrew County.

Tickets that split $1 million prizes were sold in Simcoe County, York Region, Brantford, Huron County and Mississauga while one lucky winner purchased a ticket on OLG.ca.

Other sold in Woodbridge and Willowdale will claim a third of the jackpot.

Eight others were sold in Quebec and B.C. Another five were sold in the Prairies and there was just one lucky big winner in the Atlantic provinces.

Two second-prize winners were sold across the country with one of those being from Burlington. That ticket is worth $490,426.40.

On Friday, the main prize will again be $70 million but this time there will 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

This will once again break the record for prizing available in a single draw.

The unofficial winning numbers for Tuesday’s draw were 02, 08, 12, 13, 14, 36 and 43 while the bonus number was 29. For the official numbers, please head to OLG.ca.

The Encore numbers were 6082104.

The following are the unofficial Maxmillion winning numbers (according to OLG.ca):

01 02 07 20 21 33 44

01 02 08 16 17 49 50

01 03 04 20 25 42 50

01 04 09 21 26 29 39

01 04 16 36 44 45 46

01 06 08 10 13 30 43

01 09 18 22 41 47 48

01 10 14 19 21 24 32

01 12 13 15 16 31 44

01 18 22 31 32 40 43

02 03 04 20 35 37 43

02 03 06 18 25 31 43

02 05 21 23 27 31 32

02 08 10 11 17 19 31

02 10 13 14 18 20 31

02 13 21 27 36 37 43

02 13 21 32 37 40 46

02 18 29 41 43 48 50

02 33 35 40 43 48 50

03 04 34 35 41 47 49

03 05 07 26 29 31 42

03 06 16 30 34 38 49

03 07 09 17 26 38 39

03 10 16 32 34 39 42

03 11 14 15 29 39 43

04 08 11 15 19 24 41

04 08 13 31 40 41 50

04 12 15 29 38 41 49

04 13 14 17 18 28 39

04 17 24 29 34 40 47

05 06 09 18 20 32 40

05 09 14 26 29 31 32

05 09 20 25 41 45 48

05 11 13 14 20 30 40

05 27 34 35 36 41 46

06 08 13 18 20 21 32

06 09 11 13 31 36 46

06 09 11 17 27 31 32

06 11 21 22 27 35 42

06 13 31 35 38 40 41

06 18 29 31 36 38 39

07 08 14 26 44 45 48

07 11 12 15 23 33 36

07 11 26 27 30 36 38

07 12 17 23 31 37 48

07 23 26 35 40 47 48

08 10 14 17 26 34 49

08 15 23 30 32 36 38

08 19 21 25 30 31 40

10 27 36 41 43 44 45

11 20 21 22 26 33 48

12 14 15 17 24 37 39

12 15 19 35 41 42 46

12 40 42 43 46 47 48

15 21 26 27 31 36 40

16 19 20 34 41 43 50

16 20 23 25 42 44 45

17 30 36 39 41 47 48

18 19 21 31 32 41 47

19 25 28 36 41 43 44

20 22 28 30 39 41 42

20 25 31 35 39 41 44

27 29 30 34 37 41 44

29 30 31 32 37 40 46

Lotto Max is played on Tuesdays and Fridays and costs $5 per play.

— with files from Canadian Press