Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada’s inflation rate climbs 3.6% in May, largest yearly increase since 2011

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 16, 2021 8:54 am
Click to play video: 'Higher inflation is on the way. Can you avoid it?' Higher inflation is on the way. Can you avoid it?
As parts of the world begin to eye the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, consumers are starting to grapple with a phenomenon that has long failed to make headlines: inflation. But could Canadians avoid higher inflation? Global's Anne Gaviola explains – May 14, 2021

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in May was up 3.6 per cent compared with a year ago, its largest yearly increase since May 2011.

The reading for May compared with a year-over-year gain of 3.4 per cent in April, which at the time was the fast annual rate in nearly a decade.

Part of the rise in the headline inflation barometer is due to comparing prices to the low levels seen last year at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for gasoline, furniture and beef products.

Trending Stories

Read more: From takeout to gas prices, how to protect yourself from rising inflation

Excluding gasoline, the consumer price index in May was up 2.5 per cent compared with a year ago.

However, Statistics Canada says the increase in year-over-year price growth in May was led by rising prices for housing and passenger vehicles.

Story continues below advertisement

The Bank of Canada expects inflation to hover around three per cent over the summer before easing later this year, then returning toward the bank’s two-per-cent target.

The central bank plans to keep its key policy rate at 0.25 per cent until the economy has recovered and inflation is sustainably back on target.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Inflation Rate tagCanada inflation tagRising inflation taginflation 2021 taginflation may taginflation statistics canada tagwhat's the inflation rate canada tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers