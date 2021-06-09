Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Bank of Canada expected to leave key interest rate on hold at 0.25%

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 9:05 am
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada warns Canadians need to be ‘prudent’ when taking on household debt' Bank of Canada warns Canadians need to be ‘prudent’ when taking on household debt
Speaking to the media on Thursday, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem warned Canadians to be "prudent" when taking on more household debt, at a time when the housing market in many cities is exploding and many Canadians are looking to spend their pandemic savings. – May 21, 2021

The Bank of Canada is scheduled to release its latest interest rate decision today along with its plans for federal bond purchases.

The key interest rate target has been on hold at 0.25 per cent since the onset of the pandemic last year and the central bank has said it won’t increase the rate until the economy has recovered likely late next year.

In April, the bank rolled back its federal bond purchasing program, citing improving economic conditions.

Trending Stories

BMO’s Benjamin Reitzes says no policy changes are expected today.

However, he says the central bank is likely to tone down the optimism it showed in April, given the lengthy third-wave lockdowns and expectations of less-than-robust economic growth in the second quarter.

The decision today will be by written announcement only, but deputy governor Timothy Lane is scheduled to discuss the decision in a speech tomorrow.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID tagBank of Canada tagCanada economy tagBank of Canada interest rate decision tagInterest rates Canada tagcanada economy covid tagtiff macklem bank of canada decision tagwhen will interest rates rise tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers