Crime

Police investigate weekend shooting in east London

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted June 16, 2021 5:12 am
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. View image in full screen
A uniformed London police patch, Sept. 6, 2017. Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

London police are investigation a shooting in the east end of the city over the weekend that sent one man to hospital.

Police say they were notified about the shooting around 6:20 a.m. Saturday, after a 37-year-old man showed up at a local hospital suffering from a minor gunshot wound.

Read more: Fire at townhouse complex in south London damages multiple units

According to police, investigators believe the shooting happened in the 1400 block of Crumlin Side Road, near Dundas Street.

The investigation is still in the early stages, and police say more information will be released when it becomes available.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to London police or Crime Stoppers.

