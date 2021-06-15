Video shows waterspout forming along lake shore in B.C.’s Cariboo region

Send this page to someone via email

A waterspout was captured on video Tuesday afternoon around 2:15 p.m. along the shores of Sulphurous Lake, near Lone Butte in B.C.’s Cariboo region.

Waterspouts are technically a tornado over water. However, there are two kinds of waterspouts or tornadoes over water. The stronger, tornadic waterspouts develop out of supercells or severe thunderstorms. They typically develop from the cloud base and extend down to the ground.

Read more: Rare tornadoes spotted over water in the Strait of Georgia for second day in a row

While there were many thunderstorms in the Cariboo region Tuesday, according to Environment Canada, the radar imagery shows there wasn’t a thunderstorm or lightning when this video was taken.

Weak tornado over water, called a waterspout, along the shores of Sulphurous Lake, near Lone Butte in BC. June 15th, 2021, 2:12pm https://t.co/9MDzoE2Odb By Colin Clark #BCStorm @GlobalBC — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) June 16, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

This waterspout would likely be classified as a fair weather waterspout. These are typically found beneath developing cumulus clouds or pre-thunderstorm clouds where rotation or wind shear can be created.

Fair weather waterspouts develop initially near the surface and grow upward like a landspout.

To share your weather photos or videos email weatherwindow@globaltv.com.

1:08 B.C. fisherman captures video of fairweather waterspout B.C. fisherman captures video of fairweather waterspout