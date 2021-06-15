Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP investigating Sunday night robbery

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 5:52 pm
A photograph of Sunday night’s robbery suspect.
A photograph of Sunday night’s robbery suspect. Kelowna RCMP

Police in Kelowna say they’re investigating a business that was robbed on Sunday night.

The robbery happened just before 10:30 p.m., along the 600 block of Finns Road, with police saying the suspect is an unknown male.

“The suspect allegedly entered the business where he stated that he had a gun and demanded cash,” said Kelowna RCMP. “He fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.”

A photograph of the suspect’s vehicle, which is believed to be a grey or silver Ford Escape.
A photograph of the suspect’s vehicle, which is believed to be a grey or silver Ford Escape. Kelowna RCMP

Police say officers searched the area, but did not locate the suspect.

The suspect is described as male. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a black hoody, black pants and a black-and-white face covering.

Police believe he left in a gray or silver Ford Escape.

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

