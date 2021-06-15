Menu

Crime

Welland men face 2nd-degree murder charges tied to May assault in Niagara Region

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 6:07 pm
Welland men face 2nd-degree murder charges tied to May assault in Niagara Region - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

A pair of Welland, Ont., men are facing second-degree murder charges after an alleged assault victim succumbed to injuries in hospital, according to Niagara police.

The charges stem from an incident at 260 King Street in the area of Albert and State streets just before midnight on May 5 in Welland.

Upon arrival to a disturbance call, officers located a man in his 50s suffering from critical injuries.

Read more: Niagara police looking for man wanted in Welland assault

Initially, detectives reported a 32-year-old was arrested in Cambridge just three days after the incident and charged with aggravated assault.

On Tuesday, police revealed a second suspect and charged a 40-year-old with second degree murder.

The man arrested in Cambridge is now being charged with murder after his initial assault charges were upgraded.

Investigators say the victim is 54-year-old Christopher McLaughlin. He died in hospital a month after the incident.

