Politics

Canada election: Courtenay–Alberni

Posted August 15, 2021 12:23 pm
The federal electoral district of Courtenay-Alberni. Elections Canada

Courtenay–Alberni is in the central region of Vancouver Island.

It encompasses the District of Tofino, the Village of Cumberland, the City of Courtenay, the Town of Qualicum Beach, and the City of Parksville.

NDP MP Gord Johns was first elected in 2015, securing the seat with 38.1 per cent of the vote. Johns ran again in 2019 and won with 41.2 per cent.

Immigrants make up almost 14 per cent of the riding’s population, with large groups of recent immigrants coming from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

Read more: Federal election 2019: Find results for all B.C. ridings here

 

