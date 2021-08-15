Canada election: Courtenay–Alberni

Send this page to someone via email

Courtenay–Alberni is in the central region of Vancouver Island.

It encompasses the District of Tofino, the Village of Cumberland, the City of Courtenay, the Town of Qualicum Beach, and the City of Parksville.

NDP MP Gord Johns was first elected in 2015, securing the seat with 38.1 per cent of the vote. Johns ran again in 2019 and won with 41.2 per cent.

Immigrants make up almost 14 per cent of the riding’s population, with large groups of recent immigrants coming from the United States, the United Kingdom and the Philippines.

Advertisement