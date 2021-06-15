Menu

Crime

Marissa Shephard pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie

By Nathalie Sturgeon Global News
Posted June 15, 2021 1:21 pm
Marissa Shephard has pled guilty to manslaughter and arson in the death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie. The Canadian Press

Marissa Shephard has pled guilty to manslaughter and arson in the 2015 death of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie.

Baylee Wylie’s body was discovered in a New Brunswick housing unit on Sumac Street in Moncton on Dec. 17, 2015. He had been stabbed multiple times before being covered by a mattress, which was then set on fire.

Shephard was charged and previously convicted of first-degree murder and arson with a disregard for human life, but her conviction was overturned following a successful appeal.

Read more: Accused of murder and arson, Marissa Shephard’s case returns to court in Moncton

The New Brunswick Court of Appeal decision stated that the trial judge, Justice Zoël Dionne, “committed various errors of law by allowing the jury to hear and consider inadmissible and highly prejudicial evidence.”

A new trial was ordered and was set to begin on Aug. 3. 2021.

However, her defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux said in an email to Global News on Tuesday that Shephard had made a plea to a lesser charge of manslaughter and arson and would be back in court for sentencing on Aug. 19 at 9:30 a.m.

Lemieux declined to comment further in the email saying he’d have more to offer after sentencing.

Read more: ‘Wise beyond my years’: Convicted killer Marissa Shephard on matchmaking website

Two other people — Devin Morningstar and Tyler Noel — are already serving prison time on murder charges for their role in Wylie’s death.

Morningstar was convicted of first-degree murder. Noel pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Click to play video: 'Tyler Noel gets life sentence with no parole for 16 years for murder of Baylee Wylie' Tyler Noel gets life sentence with no parole for 16 years for murder of Baylee Wylie
