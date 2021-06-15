Hamilton Tiger-Cats open 2021 CFL season in Winnipeg, home opener is on Labour Day

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will kick off the 2021 CFL season in Winnipeg on Aug. 5 and will play their home opener against the Toronto Argonauts in the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 6.

It will mark the first time since the 2019 Grey Cup that Ticats fans will be able to cheer on the team after the COVID-19 pandemic scrapped the 2020 season.

The release of the 2021 schedule comes a day after the Canadian Football League’s board of governors unanimously approved returning to play this summer.

“We are extremely excited to celebrate the return of our great game with our loyal fans and partners at Tim Hortons Field,” said chief executive officer of the Tiger-Cats Scott Mitchell. “It is fitting that our first home game back will be on Labour Day, and of course we look forward to the culmination of the 2021 season with the Grey Cup game right here in Hamilton in December.”

Hamilton’s training camp will be held at Tim Hortons Field next month instead of at McMaster University and players will stay at a local hotel instead of the dorms at Mac.

COVID-19 protocols will prevent fans from attending training camp, and there is no word yet when — and how many — fans will be allowed to attend games at Tim Hortons Field and across the league.

Ticats president and chief operating officer Matt Afinec says maximizing fans in the stands will be contingent on the number of COVID-19 cases and the vaccination rate.

He adds that in the event of capacity restrictions, season seat holders will have first access to any available seats at Tim Hortons Field.

Each CFL team will play a 14-game schedule and there are no pre-season games this year, a product of a season shortened by COVID-19 restrictions.

As a result, the Tiger-Cats will not host the Edmonton Elks or Winnipeg Blue Bombers, and will not visit the B.C. Lions or Calgary Stampeders this season.