2 Peterborough woman found wearing items reported stolen from residential break-in

Two Peterborough women are facing charges following a reported break and enter on Monday afternoon.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 4:30 p.m. June 14 officers responded to a reported break and enter at a residence in the area of Wolfe and Stewart streets.

Police determined the home had been forcibly entered and a “significant amount” of jewellery and clothes were taken.

“During the investigation, officers were made aware of two suspicious women walking through other backyards in the area and were further informed by the victim that the women were wearing some of the stolen items,” police said.

Police located the suspects and arrested them.

Miranda Harvey, 35, and Simone Curtin-Williams, 31, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Harvey was additionally charged with breaking and entering, possession of break-in instruments, possession of a schedule I substance (fentanyl) and failure to comply with a probation order.

Harvey was held in custody for a court appearance on Tuesday; Curtin-Williams was released and is scheduled to appear in court on June 29.