Quebec adds 105 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths as hospitalizations keep dropping

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 105 new infections and six more deaths related to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis Tuesday.

The most recent daily tally of new cases marks the 10th day that it is under the 200 mark as the situation improves.

Health officials say another 91,732 shots of the novel coronavirus vaccine were administered since the last report. More than 6.8 million doses have been given over the course of the immunization rollout.

The number of hospitalizations linked to the pandemic fell by five to 209. This includes 50 patients in intensive care, a drop of four compared to the previous day.

READ MORE: Quebec-Ontario border to reopen to non-essential travel as of Wednesday

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 15,968 tests were conducted Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province’s growing caseload now stands at 373,217. Since the beginning of the health crisis, 360,410 recoveries have been reported.

Quebec has seen 11,177 deaths attributed to the virus to date. The death toll was amended Tuesday to remove two previously reported deaths after an investigation.

Health Minister Christian Dubé is expected to give an update on the vaccination campaign Tuesday afternoon alongside Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health. Daniel Paré, who is leading the rollout, will also be there.

3:24 Trudeau visits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium Trudeau visits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing site in Puurs, Belgium