Man faces attempted murder charge for March shooting in Hamilton’s east-end

A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges in connection with a March shooting in the city’s east end.
Police say the targeted incident happened around 11 p.m. on March 24 near Parkdale Street North and Barton Street East.
A 25-year-old woman with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound was found by officers in a nearby area. She was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 24-year-old man with no fixed address was arrested on Saturday in connection with the incident. He’s facing 14 charges including attempted murder, possession of an unauthorized firearm, and theft, according to detectives.
The accused remains in custody after his first court appearance on Sunday.
