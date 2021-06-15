Menu

Crime

30-year-old man arrested after Quebec City woman found dead in suspected homicide

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 15, 2021 8:38 am
Ville de Quebec city police logo is seen on a police car Friday The Canadian Press Images/. View image in full screen
Ville de Quebec city police logo is seen on a police car Friday The Canadian Press Images/. Francis Vachon/The Canadian Press

A woman was found dead in a Quebec City apartment Tuesday morning in what is suspected to be a homicide.

Quebec City police say the suspect, a 30-year-old man, turned himself in Tuesday morning and is expected to be charged with murder.

According to the first information transmitted by the Service de Police de Québec (SPVQ), an emergency call was received around 2 a.m. on Tuesday to report a couple’s quarrel.

Police discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her 50s in an apartment in the Limoilou district.

Police say the victim’s body showed signs of violence.

The SPVQ says a man who was first considered to be an important witness came to a neighbourhood police station around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

After being met by investigators, the man was arrested.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
