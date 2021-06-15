30-year-old man arrested after Quebec City woman found dead in suspected homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A woman was found dead in a Quebec City apartment Tuesday morning in what is suspected to be a homicide.

Quebec City police say the suspect, a 30-year-old man, turned himself in Tuesday morning and is expected to be charged with murder.

READ MORE: Quebec records 10th femicide of the year amid domestic violence crisis

According to the first information transmitted by the Service de Police de Québec (SPVQ), an emergency call was received around 2 a.m. on Tuesday to report a couple’s quarrel.

Police discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her 50s in an apartment in the Limoilou district.

READ MORE: Quebec investing millions to help violent men after spate of femicides

Police say the victim’s body showed signs of violence.

Story continues below advertisement

The SPVQ says a man who was first considered to be an important witness came to a neighbourhood police station around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

After being met by investigators, the man was arrested.