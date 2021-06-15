Fire at townhouse complex in south London damages multiple units

Send this page to someone via email

Eight people self-evacuated from their homes early Tuesday as London fire crews battled a blaze at a townhouse complex in the south end of the city.

Emergency crews responded to an active structure fire at 700 Osgoode Dr. just after 5 a.m. Tuesday and worked quickly to get the fire under control.

According to the fire department, two units at the complex were involved in the fire, and eight occupants were able to leave their homes before fire crews arrived.

The early damage estimate is about $200,000.

There is no word on a cause at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

