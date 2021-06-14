Trial begins for Kingston-based military member facing sexual assault charges

Send this page to someone via email

Warning: This story contains details that may disturb readers. Discretion is advised.

Monday marks day one of a court martial trial at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Kingston, where Ordinary Seaman Josh Daniel Stewart is facing two charges of sexual assault.

The alleged incident took place in August of 2018 in the Kingston area, or around the CFB.

The alleged victim who testified at Monday’s trial claimed Stewart sexually assaulted her on two occasions in the same night.

She says the first incident happened in Stewart’s kitchen during a small party, almost three years ago.

The woman says Stewart grabbed her inappropriately while she was looking in the fridge, and when she turned around, he allegedly forcibly kissed her.

The woman says later that night Stewart showed her and a friend around his apartment, and when the two were alone in Stewart’s bedroom, the victim says Stewart shoved her head into his mattress and forcibly had intercourse with her, without her consent.

At the trial, Stewart’s defense attorneys said they had no questions for the allege victim.

The trial is expected to last about two weeks.

