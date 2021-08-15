Canada election: Foothills

Send this page to someone via email

The riding of Foothills begins at Calgary’s southwest city limits and covers most of southwestern Alberta all the way to the Canada-U.S. border. It includes the communities of Pincher Creek, Claresholm, High River, Okotoks, Crowsnest Pass and Waterton Lakes National Park.

The riding was first represented in the 2015 election after an electoral boundaries redistribution.

The Conservative Party’s John Barlow won this riding’s seat in 2019 for a second term. Barlow won by a landslide, garnering more than 80 per cent of the vote. Cheryl Moller of the Liberal Party trailed in second place with 5.9 per cent of the vote.

This riding is home to 113,227 residents and 87,873 registered voters. Immigrants make up a small portion of the Foothills population. Common countries of origin for residents in this riding include the Philippines, the U.K., and the United States. Close to 6.4 per cent of this riding identifies as Aboriginal.

According to Statistics Canada, health care, construction and retail and professional jobs employed the highest number of people.

Candidates:

Conservative: John Barlow (incumbent)