Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Cat dead after laundry room fire: London, Ont. fire chief

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted June 14, 2021 5:28 pm
The London Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. A man was able to escape but a cat inside the house died.
The London Fire Department says crews were called to a home on Madison Avenue Monday afternoon. A man was able to escape but a cat inside the house died. London Fire Department/Twitter

The London Fire Department says a cat has died after a fire in a laundry room.

Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says crews were called to a home on Madison Avenue Monday afternoon.

A man was able to escape and was treated on-site by paramedics. He was not taken to hospital.

Read more: Cat dies in northeast London fire, 2 cats and ferret saved, platoon chief says

A pet cat was found during a search of the home. Mosburger says emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the cat but were unable to bring it back to life.

He says the fire was quickly put out, but the smoke damage is extensive.

Damage is pegged at over $100,000.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the platoon chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagCat tagLondon Fire tagLondon Fire Department tagCat dies in fire tagLondon fire cat dead tagLondon fire Madison Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers