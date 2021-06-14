Cat dead after laundry room fire: London, Ont. fire chief

The London Fire Department says a cat has died after a fire in a laundry room.
Platoon Chief Gary Mosburger says crews were called to a home on Madison Avenue Monday afternoon.
A man was able to escape and was treated on-site by paramedics. He was not taken to hospital.
A pet cat was found during a search of the home. Mosburger says emergency crews attempted to resuscitate the cat but were unable to bring it back to life.
He says the fire was quickly put out, but the smoke damage is extensive.
Damage is pegged at over $100,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but the platoon chief says it does not appear to be suspicious.
