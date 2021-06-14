COVID-19: Active cases drop to 31 for Peterborough area; all outbreaks declared resolved

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported just one new case of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Monday afternoon.

The new case follows eight reported over the weekend (three on Saturday and five on Sunday). Per its update issued at 4:35 p.m., the number of active cases within the health unit’s jurisdiction is now at 31, down from 35 reported on Sunday.

The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation.

There are now 1,501 resolved cases, up from 1,496 reported 24 hours earlier. The resolved cases make up 96.6 per cent of the 1,553 cumulative cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Variant cases are at 728, an additional one since Sunday’s total of 727. The first confirmed variant case in the health unit’s jurisdiction was reported on Feb. 23. On Saturday, the health unit confirmed its first Delta variant case.

Outbreaks resolved

On the weekend, the health unit declared outbreaks resolved at both Riverview Manor long-term care in Peterborough and an unnamed workplace in the city. Riverview Manor’s outbreak was initially declared May 29 with two staff members testing positive for COVID-19. Case details were never provided on the workplace outbreak.

That leaves no active outbreaks for the health unit. Since the pandemic began, the health unit has dealt with 301 COVID-19 cases associated with 50 outbreaks.

Other COVID-19 data for Monday:

Vaccination

Earlier Monday, the health unit reported its vaccination rate was up to 75 per cent for eligible residents.

Vaccination appointments must be made via the provincial call centre at 1-833-943-3900, available daily 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., or anytime online.

Clinics are being run at the Evinrude Centre and Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Clinics for youth aged 12 to 17 are scheduled June 15-17 at the Evinrude Centre.

Pfizer and Moderna are both mRNA vaccines. When you book a vaccine appointment through the provincial vaccine booking system you will be receiving a dose of Pfizer or Moderna. https://t.co/EY1UkY2l7T Learn more about the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines https://t.co/RbOUDU9Jle — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) June 14, 2021

Among the Peterborough and area pharmacies offering a vaccine to eligible recipients include:

Aylmer Street Pharmacy, 296 Aylmer St N. (in Above and Beyond)

Costco Pharmacy, 485 The Parkway

Charlotte Care Pharmacy, 270 Charlotte St. Unit 100

Keene Drug Mart, 1105 Heritage Line in Keene

Havelock Pharmacy, 44 Ottawa St. W. in Havelock

High St. Guardian, 815 High St.

Loblaw Pharmacy, 400 Lansdowne St. E

Loblaw Pharmacy, 230 George St. N. (inside No Frills Grocery)

Medical Centre Pharmacy, 707 Charlotte St.

Pharmasave The Clinic Pharmacy at 26 Hospital Dr.

Rexall Pharmacy, 85 George St. N.

Rexall Pharmacy, 1154 Chemong Rd.

Rx Drug Mart, 16 Grand Road in Campbellford

Shoppers Drug Mart, 971 Chemong Rd.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 250 Charlotte St.

Shoppers Drug Mart, 741 Lansdowne St. W.

Shoppers Simply Pharmacy, 361 George St. N.

Sobeys Pharmacy, 1200 Lansdowne St. W.

Walmart, 1002 Chemong Rd.

Walmart Pharmacy, 950 Lansdowne St. W.

Westmount Pharmacy, 1293 Clonsilla Ave.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies.

