Ukraine welcomes NATO stance on country’s eventual membership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed a NATO statement confirming Ukraine’s eventual entry into the military alliance.

Zelenskiy’s administration has urged NATO to speed up Ukraine’s entry through a Membership Action Plan. Earlier on Monday he told Reuters that he wanted a clear “yes” or “no” from U.S. President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine such a plan.

“NATO leaders confirmed that (Ukraine) will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that Ukraine still has to clean up corruption and meet other criteria before entering NATO.

