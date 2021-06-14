Menu

Politics

Ukraine welcomes NATO stance on country’s eventual membership

By Staff Reuters
Posted June 14, 2021 3:51 pm
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday Jan. 31, 2020. (Kevin Lamarque/Pool via AP). View image in full screen
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed a NATO statement confirming Ukraine’s eventual entry into the military alliance.

Read more: Trudeau in Brussels for NATO meeting, says alliance is more united than ever

Zelenskiy’s administration has urged NATO to speed up Ukraine’s entry through a Membership Action Plan. Earlier on Monday he told Reuters that he wanted a clear “yes” or “no” from U.S. President Joe Biden on giving Ukraine such a plan.

“NATO leaders confirmed that (Ukraine) will become a member of the Alliance & the #MAP is an integral part of the membership process,” Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Biden told reporters Monday afternoon that Ukraine still has to clean up corruption and meet other criteria before entering NATO.

