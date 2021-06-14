COVID-19: More than 100K Ottawa residents have received both vaccine doses

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa reached a new milestone in its COVID-19 vaccination campaign over the weekend, with more than 100,000 people having received both doses of the vaccine.

Ottawa Public Health’s latest vaccination update on Monday shows the city administered more than 90,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in the previous week.

Since Friday, 41,469 shots have been administered across Ottawa community clinics, pharmacies and primary care providers.

As of Monday, a total of 113,067 Ottawa residents have received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, marking 11 per cent of the total population. Some 651,525 people aged 12 and older have now received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, OPH reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, following increases of 34 cases on Sunday and 13 cases on Saturday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa stands at 348.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.

There are currently 14 people in hospital locally with the virus, four of whom are in the intensive care unit.

There are 10 active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa to start the week, including two ongoing outbreaks affecting the Ottawa Carleton Detention Centre and the Centre D’Accueil Champlain long-term care home.

