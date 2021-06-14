Menu

Crime

Man charged after alleged hate-motivated incident at Vaughan vaccination clinic

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 14, 2021 3:25 pm
Police allege the man yelled anti-Black racial slurs at one of the clinic's employees in early June. View image in full screen
Police allege the man yelled anti-Black racial slurs at one of the clinic's employees in early June. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police in York Region have charged a man in what they’re calling a hate-motivated incident at a vaccination clinic in Vaughan, Ont.

They allege the man yelled anti-Black racial slurs at one of the clinic’s employees in early June.

They say the man also allegedly attempted to spit on the employee and security.

Read more: Victim recovering after alleged homophobic attack in Toronto, police investigating

Police say they arrested the man last Thursday.

They say the 51-year-old has been charged with assault.

The force says residents are encouraged to report any incident they believe to be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination.

Click to play video: 'Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate' Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate
Poll shows young Canadians hardest hit by racism and hate
© 2021 The Canadian Press
