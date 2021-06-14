Man charged after alleged hate-motivated incident at Vaughan vaccination clinic

Send this page to someone via email

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police in York Region have charged a man in what they’re calling a hate-motivated incident at a vaccination clinic in Vaughan, Ont.

They allege the man yelled anti-Black racial slurs at one of the clinic’s employees in early June.

They say the man also allegedly attempted to spit on the employee and security.

Police say they arrested the man last Thursday.

They say the 51-year-old has been charged with assault.

The force says residents are encouraged to report any incident they believe to be motivated by hate, racism or discrimination.

