Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston’s Plaza Hotel being sold for more than $5 million

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 3:14 pm
Kingston's only strip club is up for sale after more than a year of closures over the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Kingston's only strip club is up for sale after more than a year of closures over the COVID-19 pandemic. Global News

Kingston’s only adult entertainment parlour is up for sale.

A sign has gone up outside the Plaza Hotel at Queen and Montreal streets, listing the property as for sale.

Read more: Kingston one of five top cities in Ontario hardest hit by pandemic

According to an MLS listing, the commercial building, along with more than 30 residential suites above it, is being sold for $5.25 million. The property was put up for sale last week, a listing agent with Rogers and Trainor said.

Trending Stories

The strip club has been closed for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global News has not been able to reach the current owners for comment.

Click to play video: 'Kingston police investigating after body reportedly found at Plaza Hotel' Kingston police investigating after body reportedly found at Plaza Hotel
Kingston police investigating after body reportedly found at Plaza Hotel – Jan 14, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagStrip Club tagKingston Real Estate tagPlaza Hotel tagplaza hotel kingston tagkingston strip club tagPlaza hotel kingston for sale tagstrip club for sale tagstrip club kingston tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers