Kingston’s Plaza Hotel being sold for more than $5 million

Kingston’s only adult entertainment parlour is up for sale.
A sign has gone up outside the Plaza Hotel at Queen and Montreal streets, listing the property as for sale.
According to an MLS listing, the commercial building, along with more than 30 residential suites above it, is being sold for $5.25 million. The property was put up for sale last week, a listing agent with Rogers and Trainor said.
The strip club has been closed for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Global News has not been able to reach the current owners for comment.
