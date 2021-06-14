Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man seriously injured in overnight shooting near Gloucester Centre: Ottawa police

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 2:21 pm
Ottawa police are asking for anyone with information about an east-end shooting overnight Sunday to contact the guns and gangs unit. View image in full screen
Ottawa police are asking for anyone with information about an east-end shooting overnight Sunday to contact the guns and gangs unit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Ottawa police are investigating an east-end shooting they believe left one man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Marley Crescent at roughly 12:15 a.m. over an “altercation” between two groups of people.

Responding officers found shell casings on the ground in the area, according to a release.

Police said a 23-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital shortly after the incident with a gun wound. Investigators believe he was involved in the shooting.

The man’s injuries are listed as serious but are not considered life-threatening.

Trending Stories

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement

The shooting took place just a few blocks away from where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in late May.

Click to play video: 'Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting' Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting
Peel Police investigating fatal Mississauga shooting
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa Police tagOttawa Police Service tagOttawa crime tagOttawa Shooting tagOttawa guns and gangs unit tagOttawa gun violence tagGloucester shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers