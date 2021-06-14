Man seriously injured in overnight shooting near Gloucester Centre: Ottawa police

Send this page to someone via email

Ottawa police are investigating an east-end shooting they believe left one man in hospital with serious injuries.

Police said they were called to the 1500 block of Marley Crescent at roughly 12:15 a.m. over an “altercation” between two groups of people.

Responding officers found shell casings on the ground in the area, according to a release.

Police said a 23-year-old man was dropped off at a nearby hospital shortly after the incident with a gun wound. Investigators believe he was involved in the shooting.

The man’s injuries are listed as serious but are not considered life-threatening.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call the guns and gangs unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The shooting took place just a few blocks away from where a man was found dead with a gunshot wound in late May.

