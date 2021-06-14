Menu

Politics

Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin says she ‘regrets’ her comments regarding Israel

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 1:44 pm
Newly elected Green Party MP Jenica Atwin speaks to the media in Fredericton on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. View image in full screen
Newly elected Green Party MP Jenica Atwin speaks to the media in Fredericton on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Keith Minchin

Jenica Atwin released a statement Monday saying she “regrets her choice of words” after she denounced Israel’s actions against Palestinians.

The Fredericton MP crossed the floor from the Green Party to join the Liberal Party on June 10 after calling on Green Leader Annamie Paul to take a stronger stance against Israel during the recent Mideast conflict.

Read more: Green Party MP Jenica Atwin crossing the floor to join the Liberal Party

Atwin has also been outspoken about the conflict on social media. In May, she called a statement from her party’s leader on the lives that had been lost in a burst of Israeli violence in Gaza “totally inadequate.”

“Forced Evictions must end! I stand with Palestine and condemn the unthinkable airstrikes in Gaza. End Apartheid!” she wrote.

Conservative MPs claim Atwin’s rhetoric, including accusing Israel of pursuing a policy of “apartheid,” has exacerbated discord and discrimination.

Atwin was elected to represent Fredericton, N.B., in the 2019 federal election, defeating the Liberal incumbent MP Matt DeCourcey.

-With files from The Canadian Press

