Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kingston pen tours to start this week, run only outdoors

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted June 14, 2021 12:46 pm
Kingston Pen Tours start again this week, with small outdoor guided tours beginning Wednesday. View image in full screen
Kingston Pen Tours start again this week, with small outdoor guided tours beginning Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Kingston Pen tours will start again this week, but with limited programming.

The tours are allowed to commence during Stage 1 of the province’s reopening plan, which launched Friday, but with modification.

The guided tours will start Wednesday, and will only run in the outdoor sections of Canada’s oldest penitentiary.

Tour groups will be limited to 10 people and masks will be required.

Read more: Lease for Kingston Pen to jump from $1 to over $1 million

Each tour is 1.5 hours long and will focus on escapes, riots, the history of the prison and the daily routine of the historic institution while it was in operation.

Trending Stories

The tours will also feature stories from former Correctional Service Canada staff.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the tours must be bought in advance online.

Click to play video: 'Kingston’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry hit hard by pandemic' Kingston’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry hit hard by pandemic
Kingston’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry hit hard by pandemic
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario Reopening tagKingston Penitentiary tagKingston Tourism tagKingston Pen tagKingston Pen Tours tagkingston tourism begins tagpen tours tagstage 1 ontario tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers