Kingston pen tours to start this week, run only outdoors

Kingston Pen tours will start again this week, but with limited programming.

The tours are allowed to commence during Stage 1 of the province’s reopening plan, which launched Friday, but with modification.

The guided tours will start Wednesday, and will only run in the outdoor sections of Canada’s oldest penitentiary.

Tour groups will be limited to 10 people and masks will be required.

Each tour is 1.5 hours long and will focus on escapes, riots, the history of the prison and the daily routine of the historic institution while it was in operation.

The tours will also feature stories from former Correctional Service Canada staff.

Tickets for the tours must be bought in advance online.

